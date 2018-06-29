We Have Doughnuts joins Savage's Bakery

× Expand Alyx Chandler We Have Doughnuts We Have Doughnuts offers old-fashioned doughnuts, which have a dense, cake-like texture.

Savage's Bakery has a new sweet treat to offer customers, as We Have Doughnuts has joined the bakery to start selling its old-fashioned doughnuts in Homewood.

Elizabeth Scott, who operates Savage's along with her father Van Scott, said the partnership was one that made sense, as We Have Doughnuts wanted to reach a Homewood crowd but had trouble finding a location. She said doughnuts were part of the original menu when Savage's first opened.

Scott has been working with We Have Doughnuts since October, but said the decision to bring them under the same roof was made just in the past few weeks.

“We thought it would be fun to reintroduce doughnuts into the bakery,” she said.

As of Thursday, June 28, the dining room portion of the bakery now has a doughnut bar that is open the same hours as the rest of the shop. The bar and kitchen facilities will allow We Have Doughnuts to expand its flavors.

We Have Doughnuts creates old-fashioned doughnuts from scratch, with classic flavors like buttermilk or chocolate and seasonal recipes like lavender lemon and brown butter. An old-fashioned doughnut, unlike the more common yeast doughnut, is made from a specially-crafted batter instead of dough, which creates a more cake-like texture.

“We’ll be able to really expand our offerings because of it,” Scott said.

Savage's and We Have Doughnuts started with a doughnut cake, and Scott said “people love it already.” For their first day as a partnership, Scott said they created a three-layer Savage's cake with doughnuts and icing poured on top.

“It’s a really fun new product we were able to introduce basically overnight,” she said.

Savage's Bakery is located at 2916 18th Street South and is open 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Visit shopsavagesbakery.com and wehavedoughnuts.com.