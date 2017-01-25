Vinnie Baggs opens in Edgewood

After some construction delays, Vinnie Baggs Chicago-style restaurant is open for business in Edgewood.

The restaurant, which occupies the former La Bamba space at 1006 Oxmoor Road, is serving its full lunch menu and partial dinner menu, owner Tim Vakakes said. Since the staff has not had a chance to train, they're building up slowly to full service.

Vinnie Baggs will offer lunch and dinner 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Vakakes said. There will also be weekend brunch and he said the restaurant is working on its liquor license.

“[I'm] totally excited about all of things we’re going to offer,” Vakakes said.

In a previous interview before the restaurant's originally-planned summer opening, Vakakes said the lunch and dinner menu includes items like an Italian meatball sandwich, Greek souvlaki sandwich, beef brisket with potato latkes, lamb, grilled fish, burgers, pasta and “meatier” salads. He said the meals will be in the $8-10 range and he is also bringing in fresh bread from Chicago. There will be a small bar, and the restaurant will be able to seat about 42 people in total.

Though there is a bar, Vakakes said there will be a kids’ menu and family friendly atmosphere.