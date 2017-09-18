Urban Cookhouse relocating to 19th Street, opening new concept

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Urban Cookhouse Andrea Snyder.

Urban Cookhouse will have a new place to call home later this fall, along with a new restaurant concept next door.

Owner Andrea Snyder came to the Sept. 18 Homewood City Council meeting with a sign variance request for the new location, which is at 1920 19th Street South. Urban Cookhouse needs more space and Snyder said she expects to move from their current location at 2846 18th Street South in November.

The new location will include a drive-through window specifically to pick up call-ahead orders. Snyder said she is also opening a new restaurant, called Farm Bowl, next door.

Learn more about Urban Cookhouse's locations at urbancookhouse.com.