Urban Cookhouse, Farm Bowl opens; SoHo’s Your Pie closes

× 1 of 2 Expand Rendering courtesy of Patrick Greene. Kale Me Crazy is opening in Soho sometime this spring. × 2 of 2 Expand Rendering courtesy of Graham & Co. BrickTop’s plans to open at the former Mountain Brook Inn site in June. Prev Next

Several Homewood restaurants announced openings this month, and one Soho restaurant closed its doors for good.

Big Bad Breakfast at 1926 29th Ave. S. and Ashley Mac’s in Soho were both scheduled to open in January, as of The Homewood Star’s press time, but see what else is coming soon to Homewood’s dining options.

Urban Cookhouse and Farm Bowl

The new Urban Cookhouse location opened in late December at 1920 29th Ave. S., after relocating from 18th Street South. The new restaurant has additional square footage, owner Andrea Snyder said, as well as a drive-through window for call-ahead orders.

Next door to Urban Cookhouse, Snyder also opened Farm Bowl + Juice Company in January. The restaurant sells acai bowls, smoothies and cold-pressed juices, with major ingredients including kale juice, apple juice and berries. The entire menu is vegan with prices around $8-12, plus add-ons like bee pollen or spirulina.

Snyder said in the fall that she plans to open a new restaurant in the former Urban Cookhouse location on 18th Street South, but has not announced further details.

BrickTop’s

BrickTop’s restaurant has announced plans to open in June at the former Mountain Brook Inn property, on U.S. 280 near Office Park Drive.

This is the first Alabama location for the regional franchise. The menu includes steak, chops, seafood, sushi, sandwiches, salads, bar snacks, cocktails, brunch and more.

Property owners and developers Graham & Co. have said that BrickTop’s will take up about a third of the property, and the remainder will become a mixed-use development.

Pizzeria GM

Giani Respinto is hoping to open his pizza restaurant next door to Patriot Park sometime this month.

Pizzeria GM is still under construction but Respinto, who also owns GianMarco’s in Edgewood, is planning on a family-friendly pizza restaurant with a bar area, outdoor seating and games.

Kale Me Crazy

A “super-food cafe” franchise called Kale Me Crazy is coming to the Soho development, in the former Do Di Yo’s location, this spring.

Franchisee Patrick Greene said the 1,750-square-foot storefront is projected to open in April, in between Classic Wine Co. and Ashley Mac’s.

Kale Me Crazy’s menu includes cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, wellness shots and seasonal soups and bowls, with an emphasis on organic ingredients and dishes made in-house. The menu price point is around $7-13.

Your Pie

Your Pie pizza franchise closed its Soho location at 1831 28th Ave. S. at the end of December.

Regional Director Macon Evans said the location, which opened in 2015, was not performing as well as expected. He and franchisee Lloyd Peeples decided to close the restaurant to focus more attention on the two other Birmingham locations in Uptown and Liberty Park, which Evans said are more successful.

Your Pie is based out of Georgia and sells 10-inch flat-price pizzas with unlimited toppings, as well as sides.