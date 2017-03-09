Taste of Homewood sees rise in ticket sales

1 of 24
Bites from Lunchbox Express at Taste of Homewood.
Taste of Homewood participating restaurants serve up meals to guests.
Pastry Art Baby Bites
Taste of Homewood guests try food from around 25 different restaurants.
Savage's Bakery serves biscuits and cookies at Taste of Homewood.
Guests try food at Taste of Homewood.
Chick-fil-A at Taste of Homewood.
Taste of Homewood offers the chance to sample several local restaurants and caterers.
Taste of Homewood also offered unlimited beer and wine samples.
GianMarco's at Taste of Homewood.
Guests at Taste of Homewood.
Guests at Taste of Homewood.
About 25 restaurants attended Taste of Homewood 2017.
Guests try samples at Taste of Homewood.
Chocolate tarts from The Club.
Shiki Thai and Sushi at Taste of Homewood.
Taste of Homewood 2017 included about 25 local restaurants and caterers.
Pastry Art Bake Shoppe at Taste of Homewood.
Taste of Homewood guests try samples from local restaurants.
Taco Mama at Taste of Homewood.
Taste of Homewood featured unlimited samples of food from around 25 local restaurants.
People milled through Rosewood Hall this evening, munching on bite-sized treats and sipping beer and wine at the annual Taste of Homewood.
Chamber communications manager Sarah Anne Elliott said about 240 people bought tickets in advance of the annual event, which was an increase from 2016 pre-sales. Total sales, including tickets sold at the door, were not available tonight, but the 2016 event totaled around 350 people.
Around 25 local restaurants and catering companies brought their appetizer, entree and dessert recipes for guests to sample, including Shiki Thai and Sushi, Lunchbox Express, Michael's, Your Pie, Savage's Bakery, GianMarco's and more. There was also a variety of beer and wine as well as specialty Pepsi products.
As they tried unlimited samples, guests were also invited to share photos of themselves at the event with the hashtag #tasteofhomewood for the chance to win a Shop Homewood Gift Card.
For more information about Taste of Homewood, visit homewoodchamber.org.