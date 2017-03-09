Taste of Homewood sees rise in ticket sales

by

People milled through Rosewood Hall this evening, munching on bite-sized treats and sipping beer and wine at the annual Taste of Homewood.

Chamber communications manager Sarah Anne Elliott said about 240 people bought tickets in advance of the annual event, which was an increase from 2016 pre-sales. Total sales, including tickets sold at the door, were not available tonight, but the 2016 event totaled around 350 people.

Around 25 local restaurants and catering companies brought their appetizer, entree and dessert recipes for guests to sample, including Shiki Thai and Sushi, Lunchbox Express, Michael's, Your Pie, Savage's Bakery, GianMarco's and more. There was also a variety of beer and wine as well as specialty Pepsi products.

As they tried unlimited samples, guests were also invited to share photos of themselves at the event with the hashtag #tasteofhomewood for the chance to win a Shop Homewood Gift Card.

For more information about Taste of Homewood, visit homewoodchamber.org.

