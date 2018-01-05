'Super-food' franchise coming to Soho

× Expand Courtesy of Patrick Greene Kale Me Crazy A rendering of plans for Kale Me Crazy's first Homewood location.

A new restaurant serving juices, smoothies, wraps and more will be coming to Soho this spring.

Patrick Greene is opening a location of Georgia-based franchise Kale Me Crazy in the middle of three storefronts created in the former Do Di Yo’s location. Kale Me Crazy’s 1,750-square foot storefront will be neighbored by Classic Wine Co. and Ashley Mac’s.

Greene said construction is planned to start by February and he’s shooting to open the “super-food cafe” in early April.

Kale Me Crazy’s menu includes cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, salads, wellness shots and seasonal soups and bowls, with an emphasis on organic ingredients and dishes made in-house. The menu price point is around $7-13.

Greene became a Kale Me Crazy convert after trying their food in Atlanta, on his brother’s recommendation. He was convinced the franchise could “crush it in Birmingham.”

“I had their smoothie, I had their juices, I had their wraps. Their whole menu is just phenomenal,” he said. “I am a 100 percent believer in this product.”

Kale Me Crazy’s health food emphasis, Greene said, makes fitness-minded people one of their prime demographics.

“Kale Me Crazy has the three best workout smoothies I’ve ever had in my life,” Greene said.

But it’s not limited just to health nuts. Greene said the menu is enjoyable to anyone who is in the early stages of healthy lifestyle decisions, or simply enjoys the taste of Kale Me Crazy’s food options.

Visit kalemecrazy.net for more information.