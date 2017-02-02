SoHo Social sets opening dates

× 1 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell SoHo Social The bar at SoHo Social. × 2 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell SoHo Social A mural decorates one wall of SoHo Social. × 3 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell SoHo Social The main dining area at SoHo Social. × 4 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell SoHo Social The lounge area is still in the works at SoHo Social, but will feature a community table and sofa seating. × 5 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell SoHo Social Pork belly lollipops, a menu item at SoHo Social. × 6 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell SoHo Social Taylor Hughes prepares pork belly lollipops, which are served with barbecue sauce, maple bourbon sauce or salsa verde. × 7 of 7 Expand Sydney Cromwell SoHo Social A SoHo Social burger. Prev Next

SoHo Social will be ready to open in a matter of weeks, and co-owner Dave Horn said the restaurant has come together in a way that has exceeded his expectations.

Located at 1830 29th Ave. S., SoHo Social is a new concept by Horn and Taylor Hughes, who have worked together at The Ridge and Mudtown Eat & Drink in Vestavia Hills. Hughes described the menu as "upscale bar food," with plenty of appetizers for friends to share along with traditional meals.

"The menu kind of reflects what we want this place to be," Hughes said.

The former PT's of Soho location has been transformed with a gray and orange color scheme, a mural of Vulcan on one wall and a lounge dining area, which will feature a community table, couches and TV trays for diners who want to watch TV and enjoy their meal from a sofa.

Hughes said much of the ingredients are from Alabama farms, and while the menu may have some similar ingredients and themes as The Ridge and Mudtown, nothing on the menu will be exactly the same. There will also be happy hour and daily food and drink specials such as wine and tacos on Monday, burgers and beer on Tuesday, Alabama Night on Wednesday and brunch on the weekends.

SoHo Social is planning a family and friends night on Feb. 19 and officially opens for business the following day, with their grand opening celebration on Feb. 24. Hours will be 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, though Horn said they're willing to stay open later.