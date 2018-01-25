Pizzeria GM to open in February

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood will see the opening of a new pizzeria on February 8th. The longtime local favorite Giamarcco's will now have a sister resaurant, Pizzeria GM, next to Patriot Park, serving pizza, sandwiches and a variety of small plates in addition to a large wine and beer list.

Pizzeria GM will open its doors next to Patriot Park in February, serving not only pizza but also sandwiches, small plates, meat and cheese platters, pasta and more.

The restaurant is the creation of Giani Respinto, co-owner of GianMarco’s in Edgewood, and is located at 600 Oak Grove Road. Pizzeria GM’s menu is cheaper than GianMarco’s, Respinto said, but many of the items they serve have been featured as specials in GianMarco’s and they have the “same quality of ingredients and same attention to detail.”

In addition to New York-style, crispy pizza – including a clam pizza that Respinto said people will love if they give it a try – the menu includes items such as chicken wings, crab dip, a porchetta sandwich and fried ravioli.

Respinto said there were two rules that went into developing the specialty pizza menu: no gluten-free options and no pineapples. There is a build-your-own pizza option as well, though Respinto said he wants customers to taste the specialty pizzas in their entirety — no substitutions — first.

“Everyone should try them the way they’re made at least once, because they’re made that way for a reason,” he said.

There are also 14 local draft beers, draft wines “exclusively kegged for us,” Respinto said, bottled beers and a 60-bottle wine list. He said wine will be available by the glass, half-carafe or carafe, with no bottles above $50.

Pizzeria GM has seating for about 75 in its indoor tables, bar area and enclosed patio areas. Respinto said he plans to add outdoor tables facing Patriot Park and a games courtyard, including bocce ball, cornhole and giant Jenga, in about a month. They will also begin offering takeout orders this spring, though Respinto said they will not do delivery.

The restaurant will hold a family and friends private opening on Feb. 5, and Respinto said he plans to open to the public by Feb. 8.

Pizzeria GM will be open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.