Ono Poke to open in Edgewood

A poke bowl from Ono Poke.

Hawaiian cuisine is coming to Edgewood with the opening of a new restaurant, Ono Poke.

The restaurant, which opened its original location in the Pizitz Food Hall in February 2017, has signed a lease for the former Sash and Beau storefront in January, owner Vinh Tran said. Tran said Ono Poke has "been a hit" since it opened and they've wanted to open in Homewood for a while.

The commercial real estate market has been "really hot right now," and Tran said it took time to find a spot. When they found the Sash and Beau spot, Tran said they decided to take a chance on the space even though its narrow layout could present challenges.

Poke is a Hawaiian dish of marinated raw fish served over rice or greens. Tran said the Edgewood location will have the same bowls as the Pizitz location, but he plans to add new items like poke burritos and cooked fish options.

Tran said he is shooting to open in May, but that timeline could change depending on the renovation work needed.

Follow Ono Poke on Instagram at @onopoke_bhm.