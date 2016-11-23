New restaurant planned for PT's of SoHo location

× Expand Sydney Cromwell PT's of SoHo The PT's of SoHo location near Rosewood Hall.

Vestavia Hills restaurant owner Dave Horn and kitchen manager Taylor Hughes are planning a new bar and grill in the PT's of SoHo location. They're hoping to create a community feel similar to their other two restaurants, The Ridge and Mudtown Eat and Drink.

They envision SoHo Social being a family-friendly bar and grill that is customer-oriented and a little bit flexible. Horn said if the restaurant isn't quite the right fit when it opens, they’re willing to change it up.

“We may make a ton of changes in the first month. If we sort of miss our estimations in what people like and what people want, we may make changes immediately,” Horn said.

The menu is still in the works, but Horn said it will include bar snacks and appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and entrees, but “all will have a unique twist on them.” One example is the chicken sandwich, tentatively named Southern King, which will have jalapeno bacon, green tomato jelly and jalapeno pimento cheese. Other menu options include an egg roll with Conecuh sausage, collard greens and pimento cheese or a sampler that would include house-made snack mixes and dips.

The prices will be around $5-7 for appetizers, $10-15 for sandwiches and $25 or less for entrees. The PT’s location also provides 24 draft beer taps for SoHo Social to put to use.

“We will likely fill most of them with local stuff because there’s so much good local stuff to choose from now,” Horn said.

Horn and Hughes are redecorating the restaurant with a gray and orange theme, including reclaimed wood and glass and iron partitions. Horn said they want to provide good service while staying laidback and taking time to get to know their diners.

Along with regular dining tables, Horn said they are converting the PT’s pool table area to nontraditional seating, where customers can have a meal or a beer on couches and watch TV.

SoHo Social will serve lunch and dinner along with brunch on Sundays and possibly Saturdays as well. Their hours will be roughly 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, but if customers are having a good time, Horn said they won’t be in a rush to close.

“If we’re pouring, we’re open,” Horn said.

Horn hopes to open SoHo Social in mid-January at 1830 29th Ave. S. Find out more information on SoHo Social’s Facebook page.