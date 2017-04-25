Market Table sets opening date

× 1 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Market Table The main counter at Market Table. × 2 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Market Table Market Table opens in Soho on May 8. × 3 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Market Table Market Table includes outdoor and indoor seating. × 4 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Market Table Market Table will include a flower display for people to buy bouquets. × 5 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Market Table The butcher case at Market Table will open May 8. × 6 of 6 Expand Sydney Cromwell Market Table Market Table includes a breakfast and lunch cafe and a small market. Prev Next

Market Table, located in the former Which Wich? location at the corner of 29th Avenue South and 19th Place South, has set its grand opening for May 8.

The restaurant is a new concept combining a breakfast and lunch cafe with a butcher selling and preparing fresh cuts of meat as well as cheeses, pastries, prepared meals and individual ingredients such as sauces, oils, rubs and pre-portioned grains.

Laurel Mills said the idea of Market Table is that customers can buy the ingredients to make menu items in their own homes, as well as meal or crockpot kits and a wider selection of other meats and cheeses.

"If you love something from our cafe, you can get the ingredients in our market," Mills said.

The meats that will be for sale come from local farms, and Mills said Market Table is working with the Urban Food Project to supply its produce from local vendors as well.

"We like the idea that everything has a story," she said.

The menu is still being prepped for opening day, but Market Table will include a flower display with fresh blooms for sale, a wine selection that rotates monthly and craft beers. The cafe will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast sandwiches and bowls as well as lunch soups, salads and sandwiches.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Mills said they will still serve drinks if customers want to sit at a table or the outdoor bar and have a beer or glass of wine while waiting for their meat to be cut or steaks trimmed.

"We hope everyone loves it," Mills said, adding that their goal is for customers to "feel good about the meal you're serving your family."

Market Table will have a grand opening at 10 a.m. on May 8 and begin serving customers that day. Find Market Table on Facebook.