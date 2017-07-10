Cici's Pizza coming to Homewood

× Expand 0713 Green Springs Sign

This fall, a new pizza joint is coming to Homewood.

Cici's Pizza, a buffet and takeout restaurant, will be opening at 800 Green Springs Highway. Adrian de la Rosa, who manages all the Alabama locations, said he anticipates a September opening.

Cici's offers pizza, wings, salad, pasta and desserts. There are 15 locations throughout the state, and the current closest location is in Trussville, though de la Rosa said he plans to open a Hoover store later this fall.

“We plan on expanding this whole market within two years to at least five stores,” de la Rosa said.

The restaurant will be located near Urban Air trampoline park, Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Mr. Chen's. A Sola Salon is also planned for the shopping center.