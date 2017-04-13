Chicago Mike's Hot Dogs to move from 18th Street

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Chicago Mike's Chicago Mike's Hot Dogs is moving from its home on 18th Street South.

Chicago Mike's Hot Dogs has announced that it will be leaving its 18th Street South location at the end of the month.

The hot dog and burger walk-up restaurant announced on its Facebook page that the landlord for its property, 2701 18th St. S., had sold it to a new owner. Chicago Mike's has to move out by April 28 and a new location has not yet been finalized.

According to the Facebook announcement, Chicago Mike's has operated in this location for 21 years. A sign on the restaurant's adjacent building lists the real estate agency as ARC Realty. Calls to the agent for the property have not yet been returned.

Several neighboring properties, including Wolf Camera and the former locations of Little Professor bookstore and Hatfield Auto, were purchased last year by Capstone Properties founder Michael Mouron. However, Mouron said this week that he had not purchased the Chicago Mike's property.

The Little Professor and Hatfield Auto locations have recently been demolished. Mouron said he is still in negotiations for retail tenants and a possible hotel on the properties, with a private parking lot. Mouron said he expects completion of the property by summer 2019.