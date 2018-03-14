Caveat Coffee opens on Linden Avenue

× 1 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Caveat Coffee Jennifer Mims is the co-owner of Real & Rosemary and the new Caveat Coffee on Linden Avenue. × 2 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Caveat Coffee Caveat Coffee's Black and Tan, made by combining cold-brew coffee and the shop's draft latte. × 3 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Caveat Coffee Caveat Coffee opened on Linden Avenue at the end of February. × 4 of 4 Expand Sydney Cromwell Caveat Coffee Caveat Coffee opened at the end of February on Linden Avenue. Prev Next

Caveat Coffee is hoping to make a name for itself with draft lattes and a menu that is available both in-store and through a pickup window.

Real & Rosemary co-owners Jennifer Mims and Nate Carlson are the creators of the new coffee shop, which had a soft opening at 2832 Linden Avenue at the end of February. Mims said Real & Rosemary is also opening two locations in Tuscaloosa later this year.

Caveat is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. every day, and the menu includes coffee products from La Colombe in Philadelphia and preservative-free pastries from H & F Bread Co. in Atlanta, which also provides breads for Real & Rosemary. Mims said the menu includes hot and chai teas, espresso, drip coffee and seasonal items, and they hope to expand to more grab-and-go foods in the future.

Mims said they wanted to “start with really clean products we feel good about” and can deliver efficiently.

Caveat’s signatures are their cold-brew coffee and draft latte on tap each day, which can be combined to create the Black & Tan drink.

“I think the draft latte is a big deal,” Mims said.

Customers can go to the Caveat website, caveatcoffee.com, for pickup orders, which include selecting a pickup time. The website will also remember orders for the future, Mims said. Caveat doesn’t operate like a fast food drive-through window, she said, but all online orders will be ready and waiting at the pickup window when customers arrive.

Caveat is located inside a renovated home on Linden Avenue, and Mims said the design was based on the same ideas of “real food, good company” that Real & Rosemary strives toward.

“Being in a house makes it warm and inviting,” Mims said. “With coffee, it’s really about making a connection.”

The shop offers tables inside and a backyard patio that Mims plans to use more frequently as the weather gets warmer. Caveat will be available to host small parties and events for groups of about 10 to 100 people, she said. Caveat obtained its alcohol license just for hosting events, but Mims said she doesn’t intend to serve beer or wine on an everyday basis.

Learn more about Caveat at caveatcoffee.com or on Facebook.