BrickTop's announces June opening

Courtesy of Henry Graham. The site plan for BrickTop's at the former Mountain Brook Inn location.

BrickTop's will be bringing steak, seafood, sushi and more to Homewood with the opening of its new restaurant this summer.

A press release announced plans for the first BrickTop's in Alabama to open in June, at the former Mountain Brook Inn location on U.S. 280, near Office Park Drive. The franchise has locations in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida and Missouri.

The menu includes steak, chops, seafood, sushi, sandwiches, salads, bar snacks, cocktails, brunch and more.

In December, the city council approved sales tax abatement incentives for the developers, Graham & Co., for up to $300,000. Graham & Co. has owned the property for more than a decade and is planning a mixed-use development on the rest of the site, according to a November presentation to the city finance committee.

The tax incentive agreement includes abatement of half of the property's sales tax revenue, up to $300,000 or for 10 years, whichever is less. The incentive program would only apply to the restaurant, not any later developments.

Henry Graham said the 6,500-square-foot building would seat about 200 people. Mike Graham said the site requires about $4 million of investment, including reworking the entrance off U.S. 280 and some of the underground utility lines.

Mike Graham estimated that BrickTop's will draw about $5 million in revenue per year once it opens, leading to a projected sales tax revenue of $150,000 per year.

Learn more about the restaurant at bricktops.com.