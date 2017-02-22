Born to bake

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Emily Featherston. Cookie Fix Cookie Fix owner Amy Jason, right, stands with Amanda Windle, who helps her handle the busy storefront. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Emily Featherston. Cookie Fix Cookie Fix offers a rotating variety of cookies, ranging from the traditional (like chocolate chip) to the extravagant (like dark chocolate caramel). Prev Next

Amy Jason always had one hobby that stood above the rest: baking.

And while baking in all forms is something she enjoys, Jason said cookies always have held a particularly special place in her life. When she became a mom, her love of baking spilled over.

“I don’t always know what’s for dinner, but I know what’s for dessert,” Jason said with a laugh, noting that she has yet to hear complaints from her husband and three children. “They are perfectly happy with that.”

Jason is the owner and operator of Homewood’s newest sweet spot, Cookie Fix on 18th Street South. It opened in late November.

As the mom who always brought cookies to school events, play dates, birthday parties and get-togethers, and after years of friends requesting she make cookies for them to keep at home or give as gifts, Jason said making the move to start her own cookie bakery has been a long time coming.

“I just got to be known for my cookies,” she said, and that after her middle child left for college, she decided the time was finally right.

And in the few months Cookie Fix has been open, Jason said she has seen a response bigger than she ever imagined.

“The concept has gone over really well,” she said.

As far as her shop’s name, Jason said she credits the idea to a friend who called her after learning the news that she would be opening on 18th Street.

“For me, it tells what it is because I have to have my cookie fix every day,” she said.

Cookie Fix offers fresh baked cookies each day, as well as frozen cookie dough for customers to take home and bake themselves.

“Fresh and warm out of your oven really is the best,” she said.

Jason said many of the offerings customers have come back for — like the dark chocolate caramel or peppermint varieties — she never imagined would be regular flavors, but now that people have found their favorites, she has to have them.

However, some favorites, like The Big Apple — an apple-pie-inspired cookie filled with apples and cinnamon — will still be seasonal.

“I can come up with stuff all day long, it’s just my love of sweets,” she said, but added that it’s just not possible to offer all of the nearly 65 recipes she has at all times.

Over the spring, Jason said she hopes to introduce more seasonal specialties, such as a lemon and white chocolate concoction, as well as other desserts customers can take home.

She said she also hopes to have time to share ways to use her cookie dough to make over-the-top offerings.

Cookie Fix is at 2854 18th St. S. For more information, go to cookiefixnow.com.