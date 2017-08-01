Homewood restaurants to participate in Birmingham Restaurant Week

× Expand Courtesy of Birmingham Restaurant Week. Birmingham Restaurant Week Bites from local restaurant Tropicaleo during the 2016 Birmingham Restaurant Week preview party.

Several Homewood eateries will join restaurants from across the Birmingham area to participate in Birmingham Restaurant Week this month.

Cocina Superior, Dave's Pizza, Grille 29, Jackson's Bar and Bistro, JoJo's on Broadway, Michael's Restaurant and SoHo Social will all be part of the event, which lasts from Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 20.

Birmingham Restaurant Week began in 2010 and is a tasting event where area eateries offer fixed-price meals to sample their menus at different price points from $10 to $40. Many of these menu items are accompanied by brunch and drink specials. According to a BRW press release, the proceeds from the special meals purchased during the week will also help fund REV Birmingham's Urban Food Project, which works toward easier access to fresh, locally produced food.

Cocina Superior and Grille 29 will offer a $15 lunch and $30 dinner special during the week; Jackson's will have a $15 lunch; and $20 dinner and SoHo Social will have a $10 lunch and $20 dinner. The price points for the other Homewood restaurants have not yet been determined.

In total, 75 restaurants are participating this year. To see the full list organized by price, visit the Birmingham Restaurant Week website.

BRW will host a preview party on Aug. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pickwick Plaza in Five Points South. Two additional events during BRW will be the Uncorked - BBQ Edition, on Aug. 12 at Hop City Beer and Wine, and Wine-o-logy, on Aug. 16 at The Wine Loft. After BRW is over, the organization will also host a Harvest Brunch on Oct. 7 at Social Venture. Tickets to these events can also be found at the BRW website.