A look ahead: New eateries snatch up vacancies in SoHo, near 280, park

Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Work continues on the new Pizzeria GM location on the corner of Oxmoor Road and Oak Grove Road near Patriot Park. It will be the second location for the owner of iconic GianMarco's. Photo courtesy of Fletcher Flynn. Ashley Mac's is set to open in SoHo this month.

Several new restaurants are on track to open up in Homewood this year.

In SoHo, the space vacated by DoDiYo’s has been turned into three storefronts, all of which have been leased by restaurants. Classic Wine Co. opened in August at 1831 28th Ave. S., Suite 110.

Ashley Mac’s announced in November its intention of opening on the other side, in Suite N-101. This will be the first Homewood Ashley Mac’s location.

The restaurant’s retail operations manager, Fletcher Flynn, said the 4,500-square-foot is in the midst of being renovated, and they are shooting for an opening date later this month.

“We have actually been looking in Homewood for a while,” Flynn said in November.

This will be one of the largest Ashley Mac’s locations, with seating for around 100 diners. There will be a refrigerated area for “gourmet-to-go” packaged entrées, sides and desserts, as well as patio seating.

Ashley Mac’s plans to open sometimethis month.

The third space, in between Classic Wine and Ashley Mac’s, will be home to the first Alabama location of Kale Me Crazy. The Georgia-based franchise offers cold-pressed juices, smoothies, salads, sandwiches, wraps, acai bowls, coffee, tea and “wellness shots.”

Franchisee Patrick Green said the menu is in the $7-13 range and made from organic ingredients, and he believes it will be popular with fitness-minded customers.

“Kale Me Crazy has the three best workout smoothies I’ve ever had,” Green said. “My target market is going to be individuals who work out, individuals that are concerned and focused on having healthy habits.”

BrickTop’s, a seafood and sushi chain, is also bringing its first Alabama location to Homewood. The restaurant plans to open at the former Mountain Brook Inn location, 2800 U.S. 280, in June 2018.

Pizzeria GM is under construction next to Patriot Park in Homewood. Giani Respinto, who co-owns GianMarco’s and Pizzeria GM, said the family pizza restaurant is shooting for a January opening.

Down the street from Pizzeria GM, former Bottega and Brick & Tin chef Mark Driskill is still at work on putting together his new restaurant, Ash. The restaurant will open in the former Oak & Raleigh space, 705 Oak Grove Road, and will feature a wood-fired grill as the centerpiece of its traditional southern and American menu.

Ash’s opening date has not been set.