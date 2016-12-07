Red Hills Brewing Company announces launch event schedule

× Expand Sydney Cromwell

Red Hills Brewing Company is expanding its availability. The Homewood brewery opened in September, and its beers will be available outside of the taproom starting Thursday, Dec. 8.

Red Hills is partnering with International Wines and Craft Beer to distribute its beers throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties. The brewery’s Homewood Hefe, A Pound A Brown British Style Mile and Tribute Session IPA will be distributed year-round, and their seasonal IPA, Caught in the Rye will be in the initial launch.

There will be launch events during the week of Dec. 19, with details yet to be announced. For more information, visit International Wines & Craft Beer on Facebook.

Launch events include:

Monday, Dec. 19

Beer Hog (5-7 p.m.)

Pies & Pints (start at 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Dec. 20

The J. Clyde (5-8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Piggly Wiggly Clairmont (4:30-6:30 p.m.)

IZ Café English Village (5-7 p.m.)

Hop City (5-7 p.m.)

Slice Pizza (5-8 p.m.)

Thursday, Dec. 22