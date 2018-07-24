Nashville-based Bricktop’s opens 1st Alabama location off US 280

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bricktop’s The menu at Bricktop’s restaurant includes steak, chops, seafood, sushi, sandwiches, salads, bar snacks, cocktails, Sunday brunch and more.

The former Mountain Brook Inn site will soon welcome a new restaurant offering seafood, steak, ribs, brunch and more.

Bricktop’s, a Nashville-based restaurant chain, chose the site on U.S. 280 as its first foray into Alabama. Construction has been underway for several months, and Bricktop’s manager Leanne Grippo said the restaurant will serve its first lunch and dinner July 24.

Bricktop’s menu is broad, including steak, chops, seafood, sushi, sandwiches, salads, bar snacks, cocktails, Sunday brunch and more. A press release from the company noted its intent to appeal to an array of families and business customers, with specialties from lobster rolls and filet mignon to Sunday morning huevos rancheros and homemade donuts.

The site is also planned to be the home of a Marriott Residence Inn, a six-story, 120-room extended stay hotel. The Homewood Planning Commission approved the development plan for the hotel, and the Board of Zoning Adjustments approved an exemption for its parking availability in June.

Property owner David Arrington said he felt an extended stay hotel in the Homewood/Mountain Brook area would fill a gap in the current hotel offerings.

“We felt like this was the best fit to capture that market,” said Rakesh Patel of Aum Enterprises, who is part of the development.

The Homewood City Council also approved tax incentives for Bricktop’s in late 2017, including abatement of half the property’s sales tax revenue up to $300,000 or for 10 years, whichever is less. The incentive program would only apply to the restaurant, not the hotel or any later developments.