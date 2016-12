× Expand Scott McBrayer

Mayor Scott McBrayer will speak to the chamber and provide an update on the city’s status as it heads into 2017. The city Employee of the Year awards will also be presented.

The luncheon will be Jan. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the ballroom at The Club. Visit homewoodchamber.com for more information about luncheon registration and upcoming chamber events.