Make your brain 'like a jungle,' chamber speaker says

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Emily Milton with Brookdale Senior Living spoke to keeping your brain active and functioning while aging during the Chamber Luncheon on May 16.

As people age, it is normal to have a harder time remembering certain words, retrieving information or learning new information, said Emily Milton with Brookdale Senior Living at the Homewood Chamber Luncheon on May 16. But what is not normal is developing dementia or Alzheimer's.

While both diseases exhibit symptoms of memory loss, Milton also explained that dementia and Alzheimer's are not the same thing — Alzheimer's is a type of dementia, and happens to be the most common form.

The two diseases exhibit their symptoms in elder adults and are created from the shrinkage of the brain, specifically in the hippocampus, which is responsible for memory formation and language function. As that area of the brain diminishes, it becomes harder to remember day-to-day functions as well as past memories.

"If you think about memories, and how much value you put into memories, they're really an important part of life," she said. In fact, as people age, Milton said their fears shift from illnesses such as cancer to be more afraid of getting dementia or Alzheimer's.

Currently in the United States, there are 5 million people suffering from Alzheimer’s; by 2050, experts expect the number to rise to 15 million due to larger generations and extended life spans.

Dementia and Alzheimer's start by removing brain cells, called neurons, and breaking down the synapses that allows those cells to communicate. Those cells would have been previously built up through learning, growing, making more connections and having more experiences, Milton said. To combat the diseases, Milton said the brain should be like a jungle.

"The thicker the jungle, the better," she said. The metaphorical jungle should have plenty of healthy, intertwining neurons and synapses, making it harder for dementia or Alzheimer's to kill the brain cells. Milton said that although it may take longer, it is possible to re-build damaged synapses and neurons.

While there is no cure for either dementia or Alzheimer’s, Milton said there are preventative steps people can take against risk factors to protect themselves against memory loss.

Age and family history are two risk factors that people can’t control, but to care for your mind the most, Milton said the general idea is to “promote an optimum life.” That includes eating fruits and vegetables, exercising daily and keeping your mind active. Antioxidants are very helpful, too, because they help combat brain cells dying, and Omega-3 fatty acids contribute to normal brain function, growth and development.

As far as exercise goes, one activity has proven to be popular in Brookdale Senior Living and has shown to have the biggest benefits: ballroom dancing. Milton said that it encourages individuals to learn new steps, coordinate them to music, adds to their social life and provides exercise, all in one activity.

But, at the end of the day, she said it’s still important to spend time winding down. “It’s really important to give your brain a rest,” she said, through activities such as meditation, or just by getting a good night’s sleep. “This can have a huge impact.”

Milton also added that its important to create new challenges and new experiences for your brain to keep it active every day.

“You want to do things that are a challenge to you, a little out of your comfort zone,” she said. While she has heard of some people completing a crossword every day, she said if that isn’t a challenge, maybe try something else.

“You can’t prevent it [memory loss],” she said. “But there’s a lot you can do to slow it down.”