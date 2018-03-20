Homewood Theatre discusses future at Chamber luncheon

× Expand Lexi Coon. Kyle Bass, executive director of the Homewood Theatre, speaks at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon on March 20.

When Kyle Bass brings up the Homewood Theatre, most everyone’s reaction is “I didn’t even know Homewood had a theatre,” he said.

“That’s been the comment that a lot of people have,” he said.

The Homewood Theatre opened in 2016, and at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce luncheon on March 20, Bass, who is the executive director of the theatre, spoke about its history and influence in the community.

Bass, who has lived in Homewood for 22 years, was quick to note that the current Homewood Theatre is not the first of its kind — the original Homewood Theatre opened in the 1920s and was a movie theatre on 18th Street where Cahaba Cycles is located now, he said. It eventually evolved into the Homewood Art Theatre from the late 1950s to the early 1960s, Bass said, and it likely showed award-winning and foreign films.

By August 2015, however, Bass had an idea to revive the local community theatre and filed to become a nonprofit. Their status was approved in March 2016, and by that August, the first production, “A Night of Singing,” was set on stage.

The theatre has since grown substantially since they first opened, hosting five plays since its opening number: “Walk the Walk,” "Ugly Baby,” “The Last Five Years,” “Bill Bugg and Friends” and “Barefoot in the Park.” Bass added that the community theatre has been a benefit for Homewood neighborhoods.

He said the theatre serves as an outlet for artists for those wishing to see plays and those participating in them, and it increases the quality of life for those living nearby. It also creates a social environment and helps community members connect with one another by working shows.

“What about an economic impact? Wouldn’t it be nice if Homewood Theatre could have a little bit of an economic impact on downtown Homewood?” he said. “Downtown Homewood’s not hurting, but there are some times it has less use than others.”

Bass said community theatre can influence a downtown area of a city, particularly by drawing in crowds during a time that might not usually be as busy as others. He said a community theatre in Michigan, the Williamston Theatre, brought in around 10,000 visitors per year to the downtown area, and Arlington, Virginia, has two community theatres and half of the attendees eat at a restaurant before or after plays.

And in the upcoming months and years, Bass said the Homewood Theatre is hoping to become more of a “community fixture” in its home town.

For their next season, Bass is already scheduling a greater number of shows, jumping up to five shows on stage for two weekends apiece, aside from four shows with just one weekend of showing each.

“We’ve sold out all the single weekends. We feel like we’re ready to take on that single weekend,” he said.

He’d like to be able to get the Homewood Theatre its own space, too.

Currently, the theatre operates out of The Dance Foundation, but “they’re very, very popular down there,” Bass said. It’s been difficult to work around class times to find availability for rehearsals and shows, so finding a separate space would be beneficial, and if they are downtown, the theatre may be able to do more co-ops with local businesses, which is another goal. Potential co-ops with Homewood High School, Samford University and the Homewood Library are also on the to-do list, he said.

And for the families in Homewood, Bass would like to create a kid’s camp program to encourage greater involvement and get kids ready for other auditions for plays. “If we’re right here in Homewood, and they’ve got Homewood kids, they ought to do it in Homewood, doggone it,” he said of theatre camps and classes.

Like many nonprofits, Bass said the Homewood Theatre has some needs it’s hoping to fulfill in the future. They are alway looking for actors, especially local talent for shows, in addition to volunteers. And of course, audience members are welcome.

For more information regarding the Homewood Theatre, visit homewoodtheatre.com. The next Chamber of Commerce luncheon will be on April 17.