Homewood Shoe Hospital moves to new location

× Expand Courtesy of Homewood Shoe Hospital Homewood Shoe Hospital Dr. Victor Costa inside the new Homewood Shoe Hospital on Central Avenue, which includes a viewing window to the orthotics lab.

Homewood Shoe Hospital has been making custom orthotics for 50 years. At the end of January, the locally-owned business moved into a new location.

Office Manager Mariana Elchert said the move to 2900 Central Avenue allows Homewood Shoe Hospital to expand its custom orthotics department.

Dr. Victor Costa has owned and run Homewood Shoe Hospital for 25 years and trained in shoe repair, orthopedics and custom orthotic inserts. The store offers repair on everything from heels to sandals to cowboy boots, including patching, tassel or buckle repair, stretching or adding lining and adding taps to dance shoes. They also offer shoe shining.

Elchert said the business has moved twice since Costa became board-certified to create orthotics in 2006. That part of the business has continually grown, in part because Costa makes orthotics on-site and they are ready to wear in about a week, Elchert said.

"He has 30 years of experience in the shoe repair and the orthopedic correction arena including but not limited to hip issues, back issues, planter fasciitis, diabetics with nerve damage, as well as individuals with leg length discrepancies," Elchert said.

The new Central Avenue location will include a viewing window to Costa's lab to watch the orthotics being made.

Learn more about Homewood Shoe Hospital at homewoodshoehospital.net.