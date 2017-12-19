Homewood Chamber reviews strategic plan, recognizes 2017 award recipients

× 1 of 5 Expand Erica Techo Greg Barker with Alabama Power addresses the Homewood Chabmer during its annual meeting on Dec. 19,2017. Barker was the keynote speaker for the chamber during its final luncheon of the year. × 2 of 5 Expand Erica Techo Al Woods, named as the Homewood Chamber's Ambassador of the Year, accepts his award at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting on Dec. 19, 2017. × 3 of 5 Expand Erica Techo The Homewood Chamber President for 2018 Kelly Moore addresses the chamber during its annual meeting, prior to adjourning the luncheon. × 4 of 5 Expand Erica Techo Amy Jason, owner of Cookie Fix, accepts the Rising Star Award at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting on Dec. 19, 2017. × 5 of 5 Expand Erica Techo Mark Hendricks with HOAR Construction accepts the Business of the Year Award at the Homewood Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting on Dec. 19, 2017. Prev Next

As the Homewood Chamber kicks off Homewood Forward, its new strategic plan, chamber members were left with a few pieces of advice.

Greg Barker with Alabama Power addressed the chamber at its annual meeting on Dec. 19, wrapping up 2017 with a few axioms he said everyone should work to keep in mind as the chamber pursues its goals.

Planning for the chamber’s strategic plan kicked off in February 2017, and over the course of just under a year, chamber representatives worked to develop goals for economic development, partnership between the chamber and city and further connecting members.

To develop the plan Mandy Schwarting said they asked business owners what they would like to see, and they came up with two parts to the plan — external and internal.

“The external plan has four goals that address economic development, marketing, networking and ways to make the chamber a more effective liaison with the city of Homewood,” said Schwarting, the 2017 president of the chamber. “Then, internally, a plan that addresses the things in the organization that need to make it successful in implementing these strategies.”

The centerpiece, Schwarting said, was economic development. All of those in attendance were given a “Homewood Forward” pamphlet, which included details for each goal and objective, including how those items would be met.

As he looked over the plan, Barker said he saw several items that would help make Homewood an even better community.

“Homewood is not only one of the best cities in Alabama, it’s one of the best cities in the United States. So in preparing for today, it was very easy for me, because you all have been doing the right things for a very long time,” Barker said.

While many people might have heard the axiom “good is the enemy of great,” Barker said the phrase “great is the enemy of greater” might be more fitting for Homewood. Because the city already has great schools, infrastructure, leaders and location, it might be easy to not try to improve, Barker said, but that’s not an option.

“Communities are either progressing or regressing. There is no such thing as status quo,” Barker said. He also thanked the community for its continual desire to improve.

Homewood Forward is a sign that the chamber and city are prepared to succeed, Barker said, as it shows a desire to take steps to improve. The forethought, he said, is positive for the city’s future.

The plan also includes a partnership between the chamber and the city, which Barker said will benefit growth in the community.

“When you’re thinking about economic and community development, you’re thinking about the kinds of things you want to pursue. Don’t leave any resource on the table. Lean on your regional resources, lean on your state resources, and lean on your corporate partners,” Barker said.

Homewood City Council President Bruce Limbaugh was also present at the luncheon, and he said the city looks forward to working with the chamber on the Homewood Forward initiative.

“When you take public and private, or in this case, city and chamber, and you work together, great things are going to happen,” Limbaugh said.

In addition to launching the Homewood Forward plan, the chamber also took time to recognize a few award winners at its annual luncheon. The following businesses were recognized: