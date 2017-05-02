Hero Doughnuts opening shop in Homewood

× Expand Courtesy Hero Doughnuts Hero Doughnuts plans to open in late summer, at a location at 3207 Central Avenue.

Homewood is about to have another spot for sweet treats.

Hero Doughnuts, a locally-owned company that has held pop-ups around the Birmingham area for the last year, is leasing a space at 3207 Central Avenue in downtown Homewood, next to Nabeel's Cafe and Market.

Hero Doughnuts saw long lines at pop-ups and growing demand for individual orders, according to a press release, so chef Wil Drake and business partner Jason Wallis started looking for a space to open a doughnut shop.

“I’ve been fascinated by brioche dough for years and flavor pairings using in-season fruits, so having a doughnut shop where the Hero team and I can expand on what we’ve started is the culmination of a dream I’ve had for a long time,” Drake said in the release. “We’ll be just across the street from Homewood Central Park. I’m excited we’ll offer a place where families and friends can enjoy each other’s company over doughnuts — whether they walk over from the park or come from around the city.”

The doughnut shop will open in the space previously occupied by Homewood Musical Instrument Company, which announced it was moving back in July 2016. Plans to renovate the space are in development, according to the release, and Hero Doughnuts is preparing for a late summer opening.

The doughnuts from Hero Doughnuts will continue to be available at Big Bad Breakfast and pop-ups around town, including The Market at Pepper Place on Saturdays.

For more information, go to herodoughnuts.com.