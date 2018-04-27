Former Lovoy's building demolished

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Lovoy's Demolition The former home of Lovoy's restaurant, 420 Green Springs Highway, has been demolished. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Lovoy's Demolition The former home of Lovoy's restaurant, 420 Green Springs Highway, has been demolished. Prev Next

The former home of Lovoy's restaurant, at 420 Green Springs Highway, has been torn down.

The three-generation, family-owned Italian restaurant had opened downtown in 1954 and moved to the Green Springs location, between Paw Paw Patch and Aldi's, in 1964. Lovoy's operated there until it moved to SoHo square in 2010. Lovoy's closed permanently in 2012, and its SoHo Square location is now home to SoHo Social.

According to Jefferson County public records, the deed for the property was sold for $600,000 by Harold Roberts to AL Homewood Green Springs LLC, on March 5. The LLC's associated address is connected to RealtyLink development company, which is based in Greenville, South Carolina, and has a Vestavia Hills-based regional office.

The Homewood Star has reached out to RealtyLink for details on the future of the property at 420 Green Springs Highway. We will update this story as we receive additional information.