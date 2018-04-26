Fitness studio opens next to Red Hills Brewery

× 1 of 4 Expand Sarah Finnegan Provision Studio Provision Studio will open Monday, April 23. The new Homewood fitness studio will offer pilates and cardio classes to customers. × 2 of 4 Expand Sarah Finnegan Provision Studio Provision Studio will open Monday, April 23. The new Homewood fitness studio will offer pilates and cardio classes to customers. × 3 of 4 Expand Sarah Finnegan Provision Studio Margaret Virden, owner of Provision Studio, will open her business on Monday, April 23. The new Homewood fitness studio will offer pilates and cardio classes to customers. × 4 of 4 Expand Sarah Finnegan Provision Studio Provision Studio will open Monday, April 23. The new Homewood fitness studio will offer pilates and cardio classes to customers. Prev Next

Owner Margaret Virden moved to Homewood in January to be closer to family. The Montgomery native’s background is in business and she worked in Washington, D.C. in the office of a congresswoman before her return to Alabama. Virden said she discovered Pilates while in college at Mississippi State, and she decided that she wanted to get active again.

“I wasn’t feeling my best and got tired of sitting behind a desk,” she said.

She attended Pilates training and worked at a friend’s fitness business for a while before creating her own company. When she was looking for a place to open Provision, Virden said she liked Homewood’s community and the walkable area.

Provision Studio’s first class of the day will start at 5:15 a.m., and the last class will start at 5:30 p.m. Her classes include reformer Pilates, which uses the reformer machine as a supplement to flexibility and strength exercises, and a cardio class called Accelerate, where participants cycle between treadmills, small trampolines and wall-mounted strength equipment.

“It’s very easy to modify so any age can do it,” Virden said, describing the class as high-intensity but low-impact.

Virden said she is currently teaching both classes but will look to hire additional trainers as the business establishes itself. She said the combination of classes she offers can help people develop strength, toning and flexibility.

Whether on a reformer machine or a mat, Virden said Pilates exercises are “very core-focused” and the effects can be felt in everyday activities.

“If your core is weak or strong affects your whole body,” she said.

Provision Studio also has a retail section at the front of the studio, where Virden will offer skin, wellness and home care products that she believes are safe and healthy to use.

New members can try one of each class type for free and sign up for reduced rates for a week or month of unlimited classes. After that, a single class is $25 and package class passes are available for between five and 40 classes. Clients can also purchase unlimited class memberships for anywhere from a week to a year. Private sessions are available, as well.

Provision Studio is located at 2823 Central Avenue, Suite 111. Call 613-1378 or visit provisionstudio.com for more information.