Edgewood's Sash and Beau closing on Friday

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo The children's clothing consignment shop announced it would be closing through a Facebook post on Sept. 24.

Edgewood's Sash and Beau is closing at the end of the week.

The children's clothing consignment shop announced it would be closing through a Facebook post on Sept. 24. In its final week, Sash and Beau is holding a going out of business sale that includes most items.

"We are very sad to share this news but Sash & Beau is going out of business! We have enjoyed our time in this business and love our customers but the time has come to close our door," read a post on the store's Facebook page. "Thank you to everyone who has shopped and/or consigned with us we really do appreciate you!"

Clothing is 35-75 percent off, Christmas items are on sale for $10 and jewelry is 40 percent off. The store also carries backpacks, bags and toys.

Sash and Beau is located at 934 Oxmoor Road next to Edgewood Creamery. More information can be found on Facebook here.