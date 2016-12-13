Children's CEO speaks at final 2016 chamber lunch

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Chamber Lunch - December 2016 Children's of Alabama CEO Mike Warren speaks at the Dec. 13, 2016, chamber of commerce luncheon. × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Chamber of Commerce Luncheon 2017 President Mandy Schwarting speaks at the December chamber of commerce luncheon after being inducted into her new role. Prev Next

As the chamber celebrated its accomplishments in 2016, Children's of Alabama CEO Mike Warren spoke about some of the ways the hospital serves not only Birmingham, but the entire Southeast.

Warren has been with Children's for nine years, following careers at Alagasco and Energen. When he asked the chamber audience how many had known someone who was a patient at Children's, a majority of the crowd raised their hands.

"Thank you, but I hope you never have to come back," Warren said.

Children's Hospital was founded in 1911 and moved into its current location four years ago. Warren said the building recently was given a gold LEED certification for energy use. There are presently about 380 beds and bassinets in the hospital, along with 5,000 employees treating patients from every Alabama county as well as Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida.

Warren said Children's treats about 15,450 inpatients, 675,000 outpatients, 24,500 surgeries and 71,000 emergency room visits in a year. The surgery staff performs about 400 heart surgeries in a year, and about 110 organ transplants have happened at Children's since March 2013.

One project Warren called attention to is the Impact Fund, which takes community donations to meet exceptional needs "that we otherwise wouldn't due to budget." These needs have included a neonatal acute dialysis machine, a surgical microscope, an epilepsy seizure brain monitoring machine, two Berlin heart ventricular assistance devices, a gait lab, a single slice dental CT scan and an airstrip mobile monitor allowing a physician to monitor heart patients in real time from any location.

As he described each of these machines and their use, Warren showed pictures of Children's patients who had benefited from them. One was Jayden, a young child who was given a Berlin heart machine for four weeks until he could receive a heart transplant. Three weeks after the transplant, Jayden was able to return home.

"The bottom line for me is Children's is a terrific asset for the state and our community, but frankly, it's an asset I hope you never need," Warren said.

Warren pointed out that about 60 percent of Children's patients are on Medicaid, a program he said needs sufficient state funding in order for Children's to continue to function. Any child, no matter their family's economic status, can experience a health crisis, and Warren said all Children's patients benefit from Medicaid because it helps the hospital provide care to every patient even if they don't personally use Medicaid.

"Will we have the resources we need? ... The answer is yes, if we have the Medicaid," Warren said.

As this was the chamber's annual year in review meeting, several outstanding members of the business community were recognized at the Dec. 13 lunch. These included:

Ambassador of the Year: Al Wood

Rising Star: Jennifer Mims of Real and Rosemary

Business of the Year: Alabama Allergy and Asthma

Community Patriot Award: Your Pie

The 2017 board was officially inducted and two of the four outgoing members, Michael Morgan and Bill Todd, were recognized for their distinguished service to the chamber. Former president Mike Brandt handed off the gavel to new chamber President Mandy Schwarting.