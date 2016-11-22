Bringing East Africa to Homewood

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Husband-and-wife team Jamie and Scott Laslo inside their fair-trade store Kanzi, which opened Nov. 10. Their building serves as a storefront for Kanzi as well as a home base for the Laslos’ other shop and consignment business, Ornaments for Orphans.

Some of the best things start with a series of small and modest ideas. New fair-trade store Kanzi falls into that category.

Kanzi originated in 2010 when husband-and-wife team Scott and Jamie Laslo decided their East Africa nonprofit organization, Pearl Ministries, Inc., needed a change.

“We wanted more ways to do more sustainable development than just pure charity,” Scott Laslo said. With Kanzi and their second business Ornaments for Orphans, which both sell handmade goods, they are able to help provide consistent income to craftsmen and artisans through jobs.

The store started with three fronts: craft festivals, a kiosk in the Galleria and online.

“We built this up from very humble beginnings,” Jamie Laslo said, adding that a lot of people thought they were crazy to jump from running a nonprofit to running a business.

“It was sort of just winging it and hoping it works, she said. “We put in a lot of sweat equity.”

But together with their business partner, Bob Ashburner, the couple turned their dream into a reality — or rather, a storefront.

Kanzi sits at 2817 Central Ave. in Homewood just behind Little Donkey, and it opened its doors Nov. 10. Its space serves as a storefront for Kanzi as well as a home base for the Laslos’ other shop and consignment business, Ornaments for Orphans.

“The retail part is not necessary, but it’s fun,” Scott Laslo said.

In addition to retail, Scott Laslo said he is hoping to have the shop be as multifunctional as possible by incorporating office space. He also wants to make it mutually beneficial for the Homewood community by hosting events such as nonprofit fundraisers or business meetings.

With their plans, the benefits of their fair-trade store will spread far beyond Homewood, too, he said.

By operating under fair-trade agreements, stores are supporting farmers and craftspeople in developing countries who may be socially and economically marginalized, according to the Fair Trade Federation.

“Basically, the people who make the goods are treated fairly,” Scott Laslo said. “Doing fair trade is also a huge social good in the places that we’re working.”

Made in East Africa, the majority of the products in Kanzi are handmade by locals.

“Obviously our hearts are with East Africa and orphans and vulnerable children in Africa,” Scott Laslo said, mentioning many of the proceeds from the store are given back to Pearl Ministries, which operates in Uganda. The store features handmade beaded necklaces, paper goods, wooden Nativities, woven bowls and leather bags, but the content will always be changing.

Through working with different communities and adding more orders, Scott Laslo said Kanzi would be “a retail store of constant flux,” so there is always something new.

Eventually, he said they may even expand to communities outside of Africa as more relationships with artisans develop.

“I’ve really noticed a growing desire to buy ethical and meaningful products,” Jamie Laslo said. “People want to feel good about spending their money. We hope that we’re providing a service to the community.”

Kanzi is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 202-5667.