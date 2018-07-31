Books-a-Million to hold Penny-a-Page special for Alabama stores

On Wednesday, Aug. 1, Books-a-Million stores in Alabama will be offering a unique, one-day shopping opportunity to customers called Penny-a-Page.

Instead of paying full price, shoppers will be able to select any fiction or non-fiction book and pay one penny for each page in the book.

The customer service department of Books-a-Million said that all 15 of Alabama’s stores will be participating in the promotion — including the location at Brookwood Village — and are well prepared for the anticipated overflow of people. This will be the first time the store has run a promotion like this, and if it goes well it may be implemented in stores nationwide.

Bestsellers like those of Bill Clinton, James Patterson and Stephen King are at the top of the list of titles that will most likely fly off the shelves.

To qualify for the promotion, customers must show a coupon, available at booksamillion.com/pennyapage, to the cashier at checkout. The only exclusions to the promotion are children’s books.