Annual Excellence in Education Luncheon highlights Patriot Band, students

While superintendent Dr. Bill Cleveland said they sometimes struggle to decide which of the many parts Homewood City Schools they want to showcase at the Annual Excellence in Education Luncheon, this year on April 18 they chose two topics: the Homewood Patriot Band and the students of the city schools.

Recently, the Homewood Patriot Band announced it will be traveling to New York City to march in the 40th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“If you don’t think this is a big deal, this helps our students in a lot of different ways,” Cleveland said. “This is the goal. When I was in college, I had my goals written, and the top goal was ‘Have a band march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,’” said Homewood High School band director Ron Pence.

The first year Homewood Patriot Band was accepted was in 1978, and Pence was hired by Homewood City Schools in 1996. Shortly thereafter, he was joined by assistant band director and Homewood Middle School band director — and best friend — Chris Cooper.

While the Homewood Patriot Band was initially rejected to play in New York City, 2018 parade will mark their ninth year marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“My dream was to go to Macy’s once,” Cooper said. “And [the announcement] yesterday … It brings tears to my eyes to think about it.”

The Homewood marching band is the fourth largest marching band in the state — falling only behind Alabama University, Auburn University and Jacksonville State, Cleveland said. And what makes it stand out, aside from the students themselves, is the community support.

“[When I started,] the community embraced me, and embraced the vision that we had, because we not only wanted to have the band keep on the level of excellence [from before I was hired], we wanted everybody in the school system to be in band,” Pence said. “So we [Chris and I] started a journey with that vision, and it was supported by our administration, it was supported by the school board, and especially by the community.”

Now, since his time in Homewood, the Homewood Patriot Band has marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade more than any other band in the country despite not going every year, Pence said.

“One thing that we do, that other bands don’t do, is we are Homewood’s band … The community is so important to us,” Pence said. “Thank you for allowing me to dream a dream and to live a dream life as a band director. It is phenomenal.”

Also at the luncheon, Cleveland and Chamber of Commerce president Mandy Schwarting presented five Homewood students with the 2016-2017 Chamber of Commerce Achievement Award. A student from each school was honored with the award: Jackson Warren, from Edgewood Elementary School; Kayla Warren, from Hall-Kent Elementary School; Grace Howard Weinberg, from Shades Cahaba Elementary School; Anna Nguyen, from Homewood Middle School; and Chandler Harris, from Homewood High School.

The next Homewood Chamber of Commerce Luncheon will be on May 16 at The Club from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, visit homewoodchamber.com.